THA Minority Leader calls for political unity against crime

THA Minority Leader Kelvon Morris. - File photo

THA Minority Leader Kelvon Morris is calling for a bipartisan approach to tackle Tobago's social ills, particularly the surge in gun violence and murders. As of September 30, there have been a record 24 murders on the island in 2024.

Morris made the appeal at his first-ever day of prayer on September 29 at James Park, Scarborough. The day of prayer, he said, was not just an opportunity to pause and reflect, but a day to humble oneself before the Creator and call upon His divine intervention.

“Now more than ever, we need to come together in faith, in unity, and in shared commitment to rebuild and restore the spirit of this island. Today, we stand in humility seeking healing for Tobago.

"The challenges before us are indeed great. Crime has cast a shadow over our communities, robbing us of the peace we once knew. Many of our young people are caught in the grip of unemployment leading them down paths of despair, drugs and destruction.”

He said families are feeling the weight of these struggles and for some, hope seems dim.

“But let us not forget where there is unity, there is strength. I believe that light is within all of us and through our collective prayers, we will ignite a path to restoration and healing for Tobago. In unity, there is power.”

He issued a clarion call to all political leaders and parties across the island.

“Now is not the time to be divided.

"Now is the time to lay down our political guns and unite our energies against the few who seek to make our space harmful. We must direct our political energies towards solutions that protect our people, not towards battles that divide us.

"This is a call for unity, for love over hate, for healing over bitterness, and for forgiveness over betrayal.”

He said social problems such as crime, unemployment and drug abuse do not belong to one party, one community or even one individual. As he noted that they belong to all of Tobago, and they must be addressed together.

“Let us stop seeing each other as political opponents and start seeing each other as partners in the mission to restore Tobago. Tobago is our paradise – our home – and we cannot sit by as it falters.”

PNM Tobago Council leader and new senator Ancil Dennis described the initiative as timely and important. Dennis said, “More than our issues with perhaps governance and with society and with the societal ills that we are plagued by, I want to suggest to us that more than that, we have a problem with evil.

"It takes a particular kind of evil to pick up a gun and shoot another man to death. It takes evil to engage in the kind of activities where people will go into the homes of, in some cases, our senior citizens and take from them what they would have worked hard for over many years.”

He added: “And therefore, I want to admonish all of us but more specifically our churches and the leaders of our churches, that I believe our core assignment is to ensure that we overcome the evil that is plaguing our society.”

He said aside from plans by government and police, “the ultimate crime plan is simply to love thy neighbour as thy self.”