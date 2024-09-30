Son mourns Carenage woman stabbed to death

STABBED: Keisha Blackman -

The son of a 46-year-old woman who was allegedly stabbed to death by another woman during an argument over a male friend in Carenage early on Sunday morning says his mother would forgive the person who committed the heinous act against her.

The deceased has been identified as Keisha Blackman.

Police said around 5 am on September 29, Blackman was liming with her cousin near her home when the suspect approached her.

An argument began over a male acquaintance of both women.

The suspect then allegedly stabbed Blackman several times in her abdomen and escaped.

Blackman was taken to the St James Health Facility, but later died.

Head of western division Snr Supt Garvin Henry said the suspect surrendered to West End police. Newsday visited Blackman’s home in Scorpion Alley, Carenage around 4.20 pm on September 29 and spoke to her son Isaiah Blackman.

Many people came to offer their condolences to Isaiah while Newsday was there.

He described his mother as a quiet and down-to-earth person who was at the wrong place at the wrong time.

“Based on what I would’ve heard, she died based on an altercation with another person.

“Everyone who lives around here will tell you she is not a troublemaker or troublesome person.”

She was stabbed roughly 200 metres away from her home. Isaiah said his mother had four children – two girls and two boys; Isaiah being the eldest, while the others range from 12-19.

He said he and his siblings grew up in a single-parent home, with his mother doing her best to raise them in the right way.

“It is unfortunate that she would have had to die, but given the environment we living in, it’s nothing new for somebody to lose their parent, relative or somebody they love.

“It’s unfortunate the crime had to fall on my doorstep today.”

Isaiah said his mother did not deserve to die in the gruesome manner she did.

“I believe this argument could have been resolved with a conversation.

“Some things are just meant to be. I don’t really believe in mistakes. Everything has a purpose, so it is what it was.” Isaiah said his mother was a sanitary supervisor at Angostura House and has worked there for the majority of her life.

Isaiah has been married for two years and recently had a son.

He said he last spoke to his mother on September 28 when he called her for advice on a new baby formula that he wanted to buy.

When asked if he expected justice for his mother’s death, Isaiah said, “Justice is relative to the person.

“It looks different for everyone.

“Some people would say a death for a death is justice. For my mother, forgiveness is her mantra. As long as my mother rests in peace, justice is served.”

Asked if he would also forgive his mother’s killer, he said, “That is between them and God. What they would have done is between them, the Lord and the law. I don’t hold any malice towards anyone or have any intent of reprisal as we were not raised to think that way.”

He blamed the state of crime on the upbringing of people.

“The problem starts at home, from the parental structure of the house.

“In single-parent homes, there is a lot of strain on that parent to raise that child (properly). I grew up in a single-parent home and thankfully my mother was able to squeeze and make ends meets.

“Other parents may not have that same privilege, (which can lead children astray).”

As Newsday was leaving, one of the men from the community offered his condolences and praised Isaiah for his evolution in life.

“Just yesterday we talking about you and how you elevate and move out and doing your thing.”