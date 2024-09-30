Return of 'axe the tax' in 2025?

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: The people want water. They want lights. They want schools, bridges, proper garbage collection and nice safe environments. And no potholes.

We want swift treatment for landslides and eroded river banks when climate change causes everywhere to be flooded out.

TT people want this little two-island democratic country to look and feel like the so-called First World.

The following is what the efficient and timely collection of property tax provides in the UK:

* Upkeep of all parks and sports facilities. The Police and Fire Services. All libraries and educational institutions (schools and universities).

* Waste disposal and garbage collection. Maintenance of all streets including cleaning and lighting.

* Maintaining records such as birth and marriage certificates.

All of the above are crucial for maintaining the quality of life for all communities.

The "axe the tax" politicking in 2010 stopped the proper collection of property tax and TT has lost billions of dollars since then. How many homeowners relaxed and smiled to themselves?

Regardless which political party is in power, property tax is as essential as drinking water in order to stay alive.

Had property tax been collected on time, year after year, TT would be in a far better financial position today.

I saw a letter asking if the people of Laventille have been asked to pay property tax. How can you tell the difference? Here in TT poor, middle class and the extremely wealthy dress exactly the same.

As we say in local parlance, all of us dress up to go out for special occasions, so that is nonsense talk.

What about asking all the citizens in other parts of TT who have constructed homes on state lands and enjoy all utilities if they have been asked to pay property tax?

There is a crucial general election due in 2025. Which political party will the electorate love the most?

Will there be wild promises made from convenient political party coalitions? Will this entail covering your eyes with the biggest and darkest sunglasses?

Will the "axe the tax" political madness be repeated in 2025? Do we all need to wake up and smell the political coffee?

The truth offends some of us but read my political lips here: Santa Claus does not live in TT any more. And he is not so sure as yet, but he might come for Carnival – just to play mas.

Absolutely nothing else. Just wining down to the ground.

LYNETTE JOSEPH

Diego Martin