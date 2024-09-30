Protest ahead of budget in front Red House

Protesters wearing surgical gowns hold signs about the state of the health sector and with a message that "Rowley must go!" outside the Red House, Port of Spain ahead of the budget presentation on September 30. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

ABOUT 100 people gathered outside the Red House, some holding placards while others rang bells and chanted “Rowley must go!” in the pouring rain ahead of the Finance Minister's budget presentation on September 30.

One protester, wearing a red T-shirt with the Sangre Grande Regional Corporation logo, spoke to Newsday.

He said they were there to express their “disappointment over the government's failure to implement systems to alleviate poverty, crime and other issues affecting the people.”

The man, who did not give his name, said the protest was independently organised and not affiliated with any political party.

“We are here of our own free will. We are demonstrating on behalf of ourselves and the people of Trinidad and Tobago.”

He said members of the protest came from “the length and breadth of Trinidad and Tobago.”

When asked about the regional corporation's stance, he said while the corporation does not support the protest, members of its council recognise its importance.

“This is about things affecting the entire country in some way or another.”

He added that protesters carpooled to the event: “Some of us travelled together, while others took rides. I came down in my vehicle and other council members also brought people along.”