Persad-Bissessar: Absolutely nothing will change after today's budget

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar.

United National Congress (UNC) political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar said she expects "absolutely nothing will change" after today's budget.

Persad-Bissessar gave the comments before entering parliament ahead of today's budget.

As she got out of her vehicle, she was rushed by crowds of protesters who cheered for her.

Speaking with the media, Persad-Bissessar said, "The PNM has worked to make the rich richer and the poor poorer: over 4500 people have been murdered. Nothing they can say in there today will change the fact that whenever an election is called, the UNC will win.”

She said if it was her delivering the budget, she would increase the minimum wage to $25. Give the public sector workers at least a ten per cent increase: “No, wicked four per cent,” and provide better benefits and salaries for members of the protective services.

"The whole issue with crime, police cars, coastline vehicles, repairs and maintenance are areas I would like to see better funded. We have to revise the Foreign Exchange Control Act for more equity in the distribution of forex."

She said if her government were to read a budget, 99 per cent of it would be aimed at the betterment of people.

"It will be for the people in this country: workers, the underprivileged and the disabled."

She ended by reiterating, "I expect absolutely nothing will change in the quality of life or improve the quality of life of citizens of our country. And nothing will change the hardships of the past nine years. Nothing will change."