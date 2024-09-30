Imbert: 2,000 new cars for cops, more assets to secure borders

- File photo

FINANCE MINISTER Colm Imbert says the police will soon have new body cameras, guns, bulletproof vests, speed guns and cars.

Delivering the 2024/2025 budget presentation on September 30, Imbert said the government is acutely aware of the challenges posed by crime.

“It affects every single person in our nation. It erodes the sense of security in our homes, our schools, and our workplaces. It impedes the growth of our communities and the potential of our young people.”

He said the police’s approach for reducing crime will be multifaceted, and driven by a commitment to both immediate and long term solutions.

Imbert said, among other initiatives, there is plan to deliver 2,000 new cars to the police service over the next three years.

Immigration Division, he said, will also begin work on implementing an automated fingerprint identification system which he said will strengthen border management and improve national security.

“The upgrade aims to facilitate faster and more accurate fingerprint patching, allowing for the real time monitoring of travellers and enhancing response times to potential threats.”

Imbert said while the system will comply with all relevant privacy and security regulations, it will require opposition support to be implemented.

“To work effectively, this automated automated fingerprint identification system will require amendments to legislation with the support of the opposition.”

Imbert said the Coast Guard and Air Guard will also receive new assets to aid in securing TT’s borders.

These include four patrol launches, eight high speed interceptors, two search and rescue surveillance fixed wing aircraft, and unmanned aerial vehicles drones to assist with surveillance and search and rescue.