Griffith laments fewer youths in church, religious leaders blame crime

National Transformation Alliance political leader Gary Griffith. - Faith Ayoung

FORMER police commissioner and now leader of the National Transformation Alliance (NTA) Gary Griffith took a break from his usual political commentary on Sunday to urge young people to give thanks to God by attending their respective weekly worship services.

However, religious heads say crime is keeping not just youths but other congregants away.

In a post to social media after attending Sunday mass, Griffith said he has observed a dwindling attendance at the service, especially among the younger demographic.

"What I have noticed post-covid, especially in the Catholic churches, is some degree of absenteeism by persons, especially younger persons. When I say younger I mean persons between the age of 20 to 40 odd. Maybe because of the era that we live in now, with technology, social media where our young persons get bored easily so it may be difficult for them to come to church."

In his less than 90-second video, Griffith called for the situation to be rectified, regardless of a person's religious persuasion.

"What I ask is, just remember God has given us 168 hours a week to live, 168 hours every week, so if He has just asked for us to give some degree of sacrifice for Him, for one hour out of that 168 hours, it is not asking too much.

"I would ask young persons, let's go back to pre-covid. Let's go back to the period where it is that we would have time to make sacrifice to the person who has put us here. It is more than just prayers, it is for us to show a degree of recognition for the Almighty. So for young persons and persons who have stopped going to church post-covid, let's try our best. One hour out of 168 hours would not hurt."

Commenting on the video, Archdiocese of Port of Spain's vicar of communications Fr Robert Christo told Newsday the Catholic church supports any effort to encourage "faithful, active and joyful participation in Sunday worship, which is essential to spiritual growth and community building."

However, he noted congregants must do more than simply turn up to church weekly.

"True faith is lived out beyond the mass, extending into every aspect of our lives beyond the pews. We encourage reflection on deeper engagement with the culture and the mission of the church to go out to the peripherals and further sanctify the ordinariness of daily living."

Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha Secretary General Vijay Maharaj said he backs Griffith's call for increased attendance. While he admits their organisation observed a minor decline in attendance to religious events last year, it was not because of the pandemic. He told Newsday the escalation in crime was to blame. In 2022 the country witnessed a historically high murder rate of 605.

"It (the decline) has to do more – 99 per cent – with criminal activity. Not with covid or anything like that."

However, he said the organisation has instituted security measures which have led to increased turnout.

"A lot of money now is being spent on security within our temples, and what is also happening is people are now...travelling in large groups."

It was a similar belief for Anjuman Sunnat ul Jamaat Association (ASJA) president Imam Ahamad Hosein. While he said the pandemic did impact numbers, crime was the biggest deterrent for congregants. The imam did not need to look far for the perfect example as he said a robbery a few houses away from this mosque, the Guaracara ASJA Jamat, on Friday, kept congregants away from Friday prayers.

"Normally we would have four or five saffs (lines of people praying) in the masjid...we only had two and not even full lines because of the crime. The crime is too rampant. All over."

"People not coming out their homes at all, at all at all – even during the day."