Disturbing noise and impotent EMA, TTPS

THE EDITOR: I recently moved to an apartment block in Point Cumana for the serene, peaceful ocean view and have been consistently disturbed by noise from a bar, music from a food stall, constant sirens from police vehicles and ambulances due to single-lane traffic, cars playing loud music, and noisy music from an apartment block.

But the worst is the bar on the Western Main Road which plays loud music for the whole village three-four nights a week, sometimes all night until four or five in the morning.

I have driven many times through St James with its several bars on the Western Main Road and I have not heard the level of music from any of these bars as I hear from this bar in Point Cumana.

I have complained to both the EMA (Environmental Management Authority) and the TTPS many times since last year and have had no relief from the noise, despite existing legislation to control this.

The EMA tells me it has visited the bar on numerous occasions, even laying charges, all to no avail.

The TTPS tells me the next step is for me and others to object at the bar's next application for a bar licence, which I have agreed to do and have persuaded others to join me, but I have no idea when that will take place. In the meantime the noise disturbance continues.

Despite legislation for noise disturbance/littering/gang activities/illegal firearm ownership, these activities continue unabated and without control.

NEIL REYNALD

via e-mail