Arima doctor robbed on way to meet Point Fortin woman

File photo

A 33-year-old doctor from Malabar was beaten and his vehicle stolen Saturday evening while going to meet a female friend.

The doctor told police, the friend, who lives in Point Fortin, sent him a Google location causing him to drive to Lime Field Road in his black Honda Vezel valued at $230,000. Upon reaching the location, which was fairly well-lit, he was approached by a masked gunman who pointed the weapon at him and announced a robbery.

He told police he was fearful for his life and exited the vehicle, leaving his Samsung S23 cellphone in the car. He threw the keys on the ground but then saw three other assailants, one of whom kicked him in his chest causing him to fall. He said he got up and ran away while the men drove off in his vehicle.

He was taken to the Guapo police station by a passerby. Police were able to recover the vehicle a short while after along Lime Head Road. Enquiries are continuing.