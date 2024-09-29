Woman, 47, stabbed to death, female suspect surrenders

KILLED: Keisha Blackman. -

A 47-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed to death by another woman during an argument over a male friend in Carenage early on the morning of September 29.

The deceased has been identified as Keisha Blackman.

Police said around 5 am on September 29, Blackman was liming with her cousin near her home when the suspect approached her.

An argument began over a male acquaintance of both women.

The suspect then allegedly stabbed Blackman several times in her abdomen and escaped.

Blackman was taken to the St James Health Facility, but later died.

Head of western division Snr Supt Garvin Henry said the suspect surrendered to West End police.

Investigations are ongoing.