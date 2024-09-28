TSTT appoints Kent Western as CEO

Kent Western has been appointed TSTT CEO, effective October 1. Photo courtesy TSTT -

The board of directors at the Telecommunications Services of TT (TSTT) has appointed Kent Western as CEO, effective October 1.

In a release on Friday, TSTT said Western, who has been acting CEO since November 2023, is an accomplished executive with over two decades of local, regional and international experience in operations, customer excellence and general management.

"Since assuming the role of acting CEO, he has been leading the company through a strategic transformation exercise, positioning it for sustainable growth," the release said.

Western has held key leadership positions in both startup and growth organisations, driving strategic transformations and operational improvements.

Before joining TSTT as general manager of customer experience and marketing, he served as the chief customer officer of a regional telecom provider, where he focused on streamlining operations, deploying new products and services, and transforming the customer operations landscape.

Western holds an MBA in innovation and entrepreneurship from Anglia Ruskin University, UK, and a telecoms mini-MBA certification from the Telecoms Academy, UK, alongside several other certifications in management and service excellence.

He is widely recognised for his ability to drive growth and innovation while effectively navigating the rapidly evolving technology and operational frameworks of the telecommunications sector.

His expertise includes organisational transformation, digital enablement, lean operations and service delivery, the release said.

Commenting on the appointment, TSTT’s chairman Sean Roach said, "The board of directors is pleased to confirm Kent Western in the position of CEO, for which he has proven himself during the year. Western brings a wealth of experience in both customer experience and operational management, both of which are critical to our success in today’s rapidly evolving telecommunications landscape.

"His proven track record of success in streamlining operations, innovating service offerings, and driving organizational growth gives the board full confidence in his leadership.

Roach said the board is certain that with Western at the helm of the company, TSTT will continue to strengthen its operations, deliver exceptional value to its customers and sustain profitability as the company navigates the challenges and capitalises on the opportunities that lie ahead.