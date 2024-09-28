Trinidad and Tobago earn two gold, bronze at Youth World Muaythai Champs

Trinbago Muaythai Association president and coach Rebecca Bhola, from left, athletes Vandana Bahadursingh, Sphinx Prescod and Vishala Bahadursingh, along with assistant coach Shai Prescod. -

Trinidad and Tobago's three-member team earned a medal each at the International Federation of Muaythai Association Youth World Muaythai Championships in Bangkok, Thailand, which was held from September 11-20.

Vishala Bahadursingh, eight, and Sphinx Prescod, nine, both secured gold medals in the Wai Kru category, while Vandana Bahadursingh, 12, claimed a bronze medal in combat.

The championships featured participation from over 103 countries and thousands of athletes. Overall, TT placed 13th.

Trinbago Muaythai Association president Rebecca Bhola, who also served as the head coach, was elated with the team’s performance.

“Our young athletes have dedicated countless hours to their training, and their success on the world stage is a testament to their hard work, determination, and unwavering commitment to the sport,” she said.

“Participating in such a prestigious event at a young age provides invaluable experience and helps them develop the mental fortitude, discipline, and resilience required for high-level competition.”

Bhola also commended assistant coach Shai Prescod, who played a crucial role in the team’s success.

“Prescod’s guidance, support, and expertise were instrumental in helping our athletes achieve their goals. His ability to connect with the athletes on a personal level and provide them with the necessary encouragement and motivation was invaluable.”

Despite the team’s achievements, Bhola highlighted challenges faced in securing financial support.

“While our youth teams have consistently performed well at the Youth World Championships, we continue to struggle to secure adequate funding to support their participation.

“Corporate Trinidad and Tobago can play a vital role in supporting our athletes and ensuring their continued success by investing in their future and providing them with the resources they need to compete at the highest level.”

Trinbago Muaythai Association is the national governing body for muaythai in TT.