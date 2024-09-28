Sound of music once more from CSB

THE EDITOR: A music industry, which is sometimes referred to as a recording industry, is another sector of the economy that accommodates meaningful interaction among stakeholders.

From their interactions, financing, research, innovation, infrastructure, legislation and policies will sow collectively the seeds of a thriving music industry. This will make the industry blossom in the form of artistic dynamism and business disciplines, and would strengthen a united industry.

In TT, what is also needed is the revalidation and restoration of the world-class recording institution known as Caribbean Sound Basin (CBS). “The institution can be used as a teaching facility for audio engineering programmes” (Dr Suzanne Burke of the UWI Department of Creative and Festival Arts), and is "one of the best places for recording a steelband assembly” (Stephen Howard, CEO of ASK Promotions; source: Youth Voices Magazine).

However, over the years we continue to overlook this remarkable investment and home-based visionaries like Robert Amar, the owner of the Kiskadee record label, Kiskadee Karavan and CSB. These could be dubbed as a Motown Records equivalent in the Caribbean.

These business ventures had great impact and could play a pivotal role in Amar's attempt to rescue and reshape once again our underdeveloped music industry. His multimillion-dollar recording institution was also considered one of the top three studios in the world (source: Rubadiri Victor, president of the Artists' Coalition of TT).

These worthwhile endeavours of investment also earned him and the nation global respect and honour in the form of certified gold and platinum awards from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), and extended publicity within the Mix magazine. (Mix is one of the world’s leading magazines for the professional recording and sound production technology industry, headquartered in New York City, and is distributed in 94 countries).

Based on his investments in arts and culture for decades, there is a need in the future to consider Amar for a national award and an honorary doctorate from the UWI.

