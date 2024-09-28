Software engineer Akilah James showcases 3D-printed fashion collection

Akilah James, centre, with models wearing her 3D-printed clothing. - Jonathan Gill/Pseudonymous Media

Trinidad and Tobago designer, model and software engineer Akilah James is combining her passions to help pave the way for further advancements in the local fashion industry. Experimenting with 3D printing and VR (virtual reality), among other things, she assures the aim is not for technology to replace artisans and their hard work, but to allow it to assist in the process.

James, 33, is the founder and CEO of BOSS [MOVEMENT], which she describes as “a visionary holding company, orchestrating a symphony of innovation, empowerment and creativity.”

She has a bachelor’s and master’s degree in computer science from Huston-Tillotson University and Prairie View A&M University, respectively. She has also been a software engineer for several years.

Her group, co-founded by Asia Haney, held a fashion show on September 21 titled The Alt, showcasing 3D-printed clothing.

Originally from Point Fortin but now based in the US, she said she wanted to bring a taste of what she has been working on to her home country.

The show was held at the LOFTT Gallery in Port of Spain.

Neon green, white and orange clothing made its way on the runway as impressed onlookers interacted with both the models and the designs.

Speaking to WMN in a phone interview, James said the show was great and the feedback exceptional. She added that while she was not nervous about introducing such a concept to TT, she was aware that there are still some people who may shy away from technology.

“And it was about showing how technology can be a part of fashion and how it can benefit it.”

There was also a panel discussion which allowed the audience to give their opinions or ask questions.

One concern raised, James said, was on the 3D-printed Carnival backpack she had on display.

An audience member rightfully said wirebending has a lot of cultural significance in the Caribbean, especially TT, and wondered if such technology would erase that.

She explained, “It’s not about pushing people out. I respect the artisans that we have and that are in this space. It’s about helping them and allowing them to cut down on time and costs as well.

“For instance, you could still bend your wire to make your designs to your liking, but you could print smaller pieces or fragments of the costume to embellish it. I want to use technology to help elevate what they are already doing.”

James said the audience was pleased with her answer and members said they appreciate that there is space for both the artists and the tech.

She said people were impressed with the technology she had on display, which included a “magic mirror,” that people could stand in front of and virtually try on clothes, as well as a VR experience of a fashion show.

“So you would go on a link, look through a recyclable 360-degree VR glasses and move around and feel like they’re moving in the room and looking at it in front of them.

“We also had a 3D printer there showing them how it works.”

BOSS [MOVEMENT] also collaborated with local company Innovative Systems Ltd to create an arcade game. It is called Boss Life and is currently in its testing stages. James said it is similar to The Sims, so players will have their own avatars and get to experience life as a fashion designer.

“All the clothes in the game would be replicas of actual designs made by designers right here in TT.”

She said, “People put their heart and soul into their craft. So using these advancements, we want to give you more time to focus on being creative and let the computer do the boring and monotonous things.

“For example, you could design concepts virtually instead of having to buy the cloth, making it and then realising it’s not what you want.”

She said she was especially thrilled to have TT designer and model Anya Ayoung-Chee at the show.

“She, too, has already been using technology in fashion with her WYLD FLWR brand. She has done augmented reality, Metaverse and those things, so I was really happy.”

James said she left her corporate job last year to become a full-time entrepreneur with her brand.

She said she has “always wanted to do a lot more, where fashion is concerned.

“But then during the covid19 pandemic lockdowns, I saw the use of 3D animation to highlight clothing lines. I immediately started digging up into the software that does that. So I’d say that is what further catapulted me into this after my initial interest.”

The BOSS [MOVEMENT] turns eight in November and James said it has been a fun experience that has brought a lot of personal and professional growth.

The Alt fashion show will also be held in Texas at the Prairie View A&M University on November 23.