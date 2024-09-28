Holders Fatima hosts struggling 'Saints' in SSFL premier division

Fatima College's Michael Chaves (L) battles for possession against a Naparima College player during the Secondary Schools Football League premiership division match on September 18 at Fatima Grounds, Mucurapo. - Ayanna Kinsale

Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) premier division holders Fatima College (13 points) will aim to continue their unbeaten run in the 2024 season when they host St Mary's College at the former school's ground in Mucurapo from 4 pm on September 28.

St Mary's are struggling in 12th spot, and their season will not get any easier when they make the journey to their powerful northern rivals, who lead the 16-team standings.

In the televised match, San Juan North Secondary (six points) will host the newly promoted Miracle Ministries Pentecostal High School from 3.30 pm at their Bourg Mulatresse home ground. The encounter between the cellar-placed Speyside Secondary and the tenth-placed Trinity College East team in Speyside, Tobago will also have a 3.30 pm kickoff. All other games are scheduled to begin at 4 pm.

One of the three teams still with an unbeaten record in the premier division is the third-placed Arima North Secondary (nine points). They will look to regain their winning touch after back-to-back draws with Malick Secondary and Naparima College when they host the ninth-placed Queen's Royal College at the Arima Velodrome.

After suffering their first loss of the season to Trinity midweek, the fifth-placed Malick (eight points) will face another stern test when they play the second-placed St Benedict's College (ten points) at St Mary's grounds in St Clair. Benedict's claimed the 2022 premier division title and they finished runners-up to Fatima in the league race last season.

At QRC grounds, St Clair, East Mucurapo Secondary will try to spring a surprise when they host national intercol holders Presentation College San Fernando, who are fourth on the table with nine points from four games.

In St Augustine, the "Green Machine" of St Augustine Secondary will play hosts to the seventh-placed Signal Hill Secondary (seven points) in a battle of two promoted teams.

SSFL premier division standings:

Team*GP*W*D*L*GF*GA*GD*Pts

Fatima*5*4*1*0*16*2*14*13

St Benedict's*4*3*1*0*6*2*4*10

Arima North*5*2*3*0*10*3*7*9

Presentation (San Fernando)*4*3*0*1*9*3*6*9

Malick*5*2*2*1*12*9*3*8

Naparima*5*2*2*1*7*5*2*8

Signal Hill*5*2*1*2*10*11*-1*7

St Anthony's College*4*2*0*2*9*5*4*6

QRC*5*2*0*3*7*7*0*6

Trinity East*5*2*0*3*10*11*-1*6

San Juan North*5*2*0*3*8*10*-2*6

St Mary's College*5*1*1*3*5*14*-9*4

East Mucurapo*4*1*0*3*2*6*-4*3

St Augustine*3*1*0*2*1*6*-5*3

Miracle Ministries PHS*5*1*0*4*2*17*-15*3

Speyside*3*0*1*2*5*8*-3*1