CPL beefs up security after Guyanese fan beaten

A Guyana Amazon Warriors fan has a message of unity during the 2023 CPL final between Trinbago Knight Riders and Guyana Amazon Warriors at Providence Stadium, Guyana. - Photo courtesy News Room Guyana

THE Caribbean Premier League (CPL) has condemned acts of violence at its matches as "completely unacceptable," after a spectator was badly beaten and left in critical condition at a September 25 match at Providence Stadium, Guyana.

As the CPL action shifts to Guyana for the final phase, including the playoffs and the grand final, CPL is increasing the police presence and security at Providence Stadium to ensure there is no repeat of the ugly scenes that has gone viral on social media.

Reigning Republic Bank CPL champs Guyana Amazon Warriors defeated Barbados Royals by 47 runs on September 25, to get a third straight home win in the tourney. However, the Warriors' sterling display on the field was marred by the unsavoury scenes in the crowd which saw a man being beaten and stamped by several men.

In a 96-second video, spectators were seen trying to hold back the group of men who kicked the other supporter on his back and on the back of his head as he lay motionless on the ground.

The man was eventually assisted by two fans on the grass mound, but not before the blows from the group of men seemingly left him in an unconscious state. One supporter, who was holding a Barbados flag, was slapped to the ground, while another was shoved to the side as he tried to intervene. After being shoved, the man took out his cellphone and began to record the incident.

On September 27, Guyanese news outlets reported that four men were arrested at the venue.

A Kaieteur News article said one of the men held is a former police officer.

It also said, "eyewitnesses alleged the victim was under the influence and was reportedly walking up to patrons and challenging them to a fight," before he was overpowered and beaten by the group. Friends and family of the victim reportedly denied that he was the one to initiate the fight, instead claiming he was attacked over a flag.

CPL head of PR and communications, Peter Miller, assured an incident like this wouldn't happen again as there will be stricter security measures in place at the venue.

"Any form of violence is completely unacceptable and we are pleased that the police are thoroughly investigating this matter," Miller told Newsday on September 27.

"Anyone who acts in this way is not welcome at CPL and we will continue to work with the police and other stakeholders to make the CPL a safe and family-friendly event."

Guyana are in the final year of a three-year arrangement to stage the CPL playoffs and final, with this year's final scheduled for October 6 at Providence.

Guyana has sought to capitalise on their hosting rights by creating a Cricket Carnival, incorporating food festivals, concerts and a carnival parade to coincide with the hosting of the CPL matches.

The added attractions have resulted in an influx of visitors from all around the world for the final phase of the CPL.

Typically, the Trinbago Knight Riders versus Guyana Amazon Warriors match is one of the most highly anticipated on the CPL calendar with a strong rivalry. In 2018, one overzealous Guyanese fan stomped on the TT flag during a CPL match in Guyana.

The second-placed Warriors will host leaders St Lucia Kings from 10 am on September 28, before hosting four-time champs Trinbago Knight Riders from 7 pm on September 29. The playoffs will commence with the eliminator game on October 1, followed by the first qualifier on October 2.

Oneidge Walrond, Guyana's minister of tourism, industry and commerce, was contacted for comment. However, calls and messages sent via Whatsapp were unanswered at press time.