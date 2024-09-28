Ashmeer Mohamed new NFM chairman

Ashmeer Mohamed. FILE PHOTO - Angelo Marcelle

FORMER ExporTT chairman Ashmeer Mohamed has replaced Nigel Romano as chair of National Flour Mills (NFM).

Although unable to speak on Saturday evening, Mohamed confirmed he was appointed during NFM's annual general meeting at the Hilton Hotel, Lady Young Road, Port of Spain on Friday.

According to his profile on ExporTT's website, Mohamed is also a director of KC Confectionery Ltd, TT National Gas Ltd and International Products Ltd.

Mohammed has over 30 years of experience in international marketing and over 20 years of experience in trade agreements, customs brokerage and intellectual property.

He is a current member of the Association of Business Executives, the deputy chairman of the Committee of the Valuation of Intellectual Property Office, the past president of the Couva/Point Lisas Chamber of Commerce and the former corporate secretary of KC Confectionery Ltd and International Products Ltd.

NFM reported a profit after tax of $20.5 million for the first half of 2024, ending on June 30.

In its unaudited financial results, NFM said the profits represented a 29 per cent increase over the same period in 2023.