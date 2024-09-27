Tobago contractor demands payment from THA

Contractor Allister Mc Clatchie shows reporters his bills at a news conference held at the Courland Fishing Facility on September 27. - Photo by Corey Connelly

A TOBAGO contractor is demanding payment from the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) for work done on the February 7 oil spill, which affected several coastal villages along the island’s south-western peninsula.

Allister Mc Clatchie, owner of the Scarborough-based company, Project 5, said he was “contacted and contracted” by the THA to help with the clean-up efforts.

He said almost eight months later, he is still awaiting payment.

“Now I am looking for my payments. I am not here begging anyone. I am not pleading with anyone. I am demanding that I be given what is rightfully mine,” an angry Mc Clatchie said during a news conference at the Courland Fishing Facility on September 27.

He showed reporters copies of receipts and invoices for the various jobs he undertook during the clean-up effort. He said most of the jobs were done with the use of his mobile pressure-washing degrease system.

Mc Clatchie, who is also a fisherman, said over the past few months he has been in contact with several THA officials and agencies seeking information about his payment.

He said he was told that the $50 million the government gave to the THA to help with expenses incurred from the oil spill was finished.