THA Deputy Chief Sec to discuss unity at Caribbean Awards

Dr Faith BYisrael -

DEPUTY Chief Secretary Dr Faith BYisrael will be discussing Caribbean unity at the Caribbean Global Awards Gala on September 28 in London, England.

BYisrael, the Secretary of Health, Wellness and Social Protection, was invited to speak by organisers, who seek to recognise excellence, innovation and the achievements of Caribbean leaders and visionaries.

BYisrael will also attend meetings with members of the diaspora and potential investors with respect to the development of the local health and wellness sector, expansion of Tobago’s healthcare systems and curation of important protocol build-outs for the increased effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare delivery on the island.

Other Caribbean dignitaries and global influencers who have expressed keen interest in the region are also expected to participate in the discussions.

This is the second edition of the awards. The first was attended by THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine, in 2023. The organisers also provide a networking platform for building global partnerships that shape the future of the Caribbean.

BYisrael is being accompanied by technical advisor Dhanique Jerry and Nekaisha Legerton, personal assistant in the Office of the Secretary.