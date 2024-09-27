Removing subsidies will fix Trinidad and Tobago

THE EDITOR: Every budget we hear the same thing about the money spent by the Government on subsidies.

Economists and budget technocrats talk about subsidies as though they are a burden on the State, as though, if they are removed, the roads will be paved smoothly, we will have a 24/7 water supply, all the criminals will be in jail, traffic will ease up, and all the schools will fix.

So, in Monday's budget, let's remove all subsidies so the Government will have more money to serve the people. The Finance Minister did it a couple times with fuel and there was no anarchy. So, removing all subsidies will definitely not cause a disturbance.

This will result in every house with a roof on it now having a solar panel to help cover electricity costs when we lose all the support from the public's purse.

We will now ride a bike on the shoulder of the road to work so that we can beat the traffic and keep fit. Perhaps we can train like Nicholas Paul with an alternator that charges our batteries and that will charge our phones, laptops and Android boxes.

We can cut holes in our roofs so that we can use solar lights in the day. We don't get hurricanes here, so no worries. And we can use the overgrown bushes as fuel for our coal pots to reduce energy consumption.

Mr Finance Minister, we can take care of ourselves, so do what you do best.

KENDELL KARAN

Chaguanas