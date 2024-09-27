Nine arrested for guns, drugs, ammunition

- File photo

NINE men were arrested in connection with the seizure of firearms, ammunition and drugs by the Southern Division Task Force on September 25.

In a release, the police service said officers did searches in Lengua Village, Barrackpore, and Princes Town around 1 pm. In the process they intercepted three suspicious vehicles.

The first was a black SsangYong SUV with two people. The police said 11.3 grammes of cocaine and ten rounds of 9 mm ammunition were found in the vehicle.

The second vehicle was a black Nissan Almera with five occupants, in which a Glock pistol and ten rounds of 9 mm ammunition were found.

In the third car, a red Mazda with two occupants, an AR-15 magazine and ten rounds of 5.56 mm ammunition.

The release said those arrested included a 35-year-old man from Tacarigua Avenue, Tunapuna; a 20-year-old from Maraj Street, El Socorro; a 45-year-old from Extension Lane, Princes Town; a 19-year-old from Church Street, Port of Spain; a 19-year-old from Upper Duncan Street, Port of Spain; a 23-year-old from Settlement Street, Sangre Grande; a 25-year-old from First Street, San Juan; a 20-year-old from Western Main Road, Cocorite; and a 39-year-old from Lengua Village, Princes Town.

The arrested people were taken to Marabella Police Station for further investigation.