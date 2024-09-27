Inshan Ishmael still waiting on $$$ from police

BUSINESSMAN Inshan Ishmael is still waiting on the $0.83 million the State has agreed is owed to him for vehicle maintenance work his company, ROC, did for the police service.

He is not ruling out enforcement proceedings since the sum accrues interest.

On September 26, Ishmael’s attorney Richard Jaggasar wrote the police service for an update on the payment ordered by the court in July.

“As of today, we have seen no progress in resolving this matter.

“It is deeply concerning that payment is no closer now than when the debt initially accrued years ago.

“Furthermore, please be reminded that five per cent interest per annum continues to accrue on the outstanding balance from the date of judgment until the full payment is made.

“It is in the taxpayers’ best interest to question why such substantial interest is accumulating while the only feedback we receive is that the matter is receiving the attention of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service.

“I kindly request that you provide an update on this matter and confirm when we can expect full payment in compliance with the court order.”

On July 3, the State entered a consent order agreeing to pay Ishmael $834,405.21 and pre-judgment interest of $20,556.34 before Justice Carol Gobin.

Ishmael had sued the State to recover the money owed to him.

At a hearing on March 25, Gobin questioned the State’s instructions, since the police admitted Ishmael was owed for the work his company had done for the police service.

“You have the State saying, 'We owe no money and have no contract,' and now…'Can we grant judgment?' Why is he not entitled to the sum?

“Let the AG know the judge intends to grant judgment for that sum,” Gobin said at that hearing.

In its letter on March 23, the police legal unit said a thorough, detailed reconciliation exercise from the police’s finance branch showed the total sum of estimates, invoices and quotations by ROC was $1,801,225.34, of which $966,820.13 had been paid. The legal unit gave the outstanding balance as $834,405.21.

On September 13, Jaggasar was told that the payment request was “receiving the attention” of the police service.

Jaggasar warned that his client would have no alternative but to commence enforcement proceedings for payment.