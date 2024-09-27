IAMovement hosts climate awareness protest

The IAMovement's cofounder Jonathan Barcant lifts up two signs during the organisation's climate awareness protest at the Queen's Park Savannah on September 26. - Photo by Gabriel Williams

THE IAMovement gathered at the Queen's Park Savannah on September 26 to raise awareness about climate change and its impact.

The peaceful protestors wielded signs encouraging people to "make a difference" by promoting sustainability in their everyday acts.

According to its website, the IAMovement is a non-profit organization which was founded in 2014.

Since then, the group has hosted events to raise awareness on social, environmental and economic issues.

Newsday photographer Gabriel Williams captured these images at the protest.