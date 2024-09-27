N Touch
IAMovement hosts climate awareness protest

The IAMovement's cofounder Jonathan Barcant lifts up two signs during the organisation's climate awareness protest at the Queen's Park Savannah on September 26. - Photo by Gabriel Williams
THE IAMovement gathered at the Queen's Park Savannah on September 26 to raise awareness about climate change and its impact.

The peaceful protestors wielded signs encouraging people to "make a difference" by promoting sustainability in their everyday acts.

According to its website, the IAMovement is a non-profit organization which was founded in 2014.

Since then, the group has hosted events to raise awareness on social, environmental and economic issues.

Newsday photographer Gabriel Williams captured these images at the protest.

A young girl participating at the IAMovement's climate awareness protest at Queen's Park Savannah on September 26, seemingly backed up the words on her placard which said, "You are never too small to make a difference." - Photo by Gabriel Williams

A man holds a sign during the IAMovement's climate awareness protest at the Queen's Park Savannah on September 26. - Photo by Gabriel Williams

IAMovement cofounder Jonathan Barcant directs members on the route the group would take for its climate awareness protest at Queen's Park Savannah on September 26. -Photo by Gabriel Williams

These two young women were a part of the September 26 climate awareness protest hosted by the IAMovement at the Queen's Park Savannah. - Photo by Gabriel Williams

A truck filled with signs about climate change was observed during the IAMovement's climate awareness protest at the Queen's Park Savannah on September 26. - Photo by Gabriel Williams

