Former SSA director's lawsuit delayed

Roger Best. -

FORMER Strategic Services Agency (SSA) director retired Major Roger Best's legal challenge over the reason he was fired has been adjourned to October as attorneys for National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds said they were only recently briefed on the case.

At a hearing on September 26, the minister’s attorneys Rishi Dass, SC, and Raphael Adjodhia asked for an adjournment since they said they had only been briefed on the case on September 25.

Justice Joan Charles granted the adjournment to October 16.

Best filed the lawsuit seeking answers after he was sent on immediate administrative leave on March 2. He and 27 other SSA operatives were summarily dismissed between March and May, on the basis of the contents of a confidential Special Branch report which was reviewed by the National Security Council (NSC), which is chaired by the Prime Minister.

Best was arrested on May 16 and in a media release on May 18, Hinds advised of a decision by Cabinet to advise the acting President to “terminate the appointment of Major (Ret’d) Roger Best as director of the Strategic Services Agency with immediate effect.”

On July 12, Best, through his attorney Arden Williams, sought answers in a freedom of information request. He has asked for minutes, notes, and documents showing that he was interviewed before his dismissal; or was shown reasons for his termination; the authority used for his dismissal; and documents relating to his employment in the Volunteer Defence Force.

His lawsuit says there has been no response from the minister to date and he wants the court to declare he is entitled to the information and order the minister to provide it.

It says, “The applicant has been effectively denied all the information sought in respect of his request.”

It also contends the minister has not given a reason for not complying with his obligations under the Freedom of Information Act and has breached his statutory duty.

Also representing Best is Mariah Ramrattan.

In early March, after Best was sent on administrative leave, the Prime Minister, as head of the NSC, recalled retired Brig Gen Anthony Phillips-Spencer, ambassador to Washington, DC, to replace Best. He cited an impending threat to national security as the reason for the decision.

In a later statement, Rowley claimed state agencies had become one with criminal elements and on July 3, said an audit by Phillips-Spencer found the agency was being run under the influence of a religious cult comprising highly-trained military operators on a treasonous mission to overthrow the Government.

Best has since repeatedly denied this.