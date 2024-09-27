Dengue death toll now at 19

An aedes aegypti mosquito. - AFP Photo

THE Health Ministry said there has been one more confirmed case of death due to dengue fever. This has brought the total to 19.

In its epidemiological update, the ministry said the number of laboratory-confirmed cases had increased by 162 since September 24’s update. The current number is 1,579.

As of September 26, a total of 1,213 yellow fever notices have been issued to property owners/occupiers, directing them to clean up their surroundings.

Of this, 71 property owners/occupiers have, thus far been identified for the consideration/institution of legal proceedings for non-compliance.

The ministry reminded people that dengue fever may be spread by the bite of an infected Aedes aegypti mosquito. Symptoms appear within five-six days of being bitten, last for one-two weeks and can include fever, headaches (sometimes severe), pain behind eyes, muscle and joint pains, skin rash, nausea/vomiting and diarrhoea.

It said anyone showing signs or symptoms of dengue fever should seek immediate medical treatment at their doctor or the nearest health facility.

The ministry reminded the population that the best means of reducing the incidence of mosquito borne diseases is through the elimination of the breeding sites of the Aedes species mosquito. It urged the public to dispose of all unwanted articles, derelict vehicles or appliances in the yard or environs which can collect water and become mosquito breeding grounds; cover water containers such as tanks, barrels, drums or buckets with a mosquito proof covering; cut down and remove all bush or undergrowth that can harbour mosquitoes; clean drains and guttering to allow for the free flow of water; and use mosquito nets and insect repellent, when appropriate, as a means of personal protection.