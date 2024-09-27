Brian Lara returns to Harvard, wants to give back to childhood club

Brian Lara signs a ball for Harvard Club member Levi Pollidore, left, and his brother Ethan. - Photo by Jelani Beckles

BRIAN Lara, world-record holder and one of the most celebrated names in International Cricket, made an emotional return on September 25 to The Harvard Club, the place where his extraordinary cricket journey first began as a child.

As a special part of his book signing tour (LARA: The England Chronicles), the West Indies legend returned to the very grounds that once nurtured his dreams and paid a heartfelt tribute to the club and its members, recognising the pivotal role the coaches, club and community played in shaping his career and values.

Recalling in detail, the journey from his home in Santa Cruz and his first trip to Port of Spain, his address was filled with gratitude, and the former star batsman expressed his deep appreciation for the club's unwavering support through the years.

"This place is where it all began for me," Lara said. "The passion, the discipline, the drive – I owe so much of who I am today to this incredible club, its members and coaches who believed in me even when I was just a kid with big dreams. Returning here feels like coming home."

The club, known for fostering talent and being a cornerstone in the local community, played an instrumental role in Lara’s formative years, providing not only a place to hone his skills but also a community of mentors, team-mates and supporters. During his visit, Lara spent time personalising and signing his memoirs book – LARA: The England Chronicles.

Donning his white slacks and long sleeved-white shirt as he did on the first Sunday in January of 1976, when he registered at the coaching clinic at the behest of his beloved late father, Bunty Lara, and his eldest sister Agnes Cyrus, Lara went on to put on an exact replica of his Harvard cap which he received shortly after joining the club, much to the delight of the members and guests.

"The Harvard Coaching Clinic will always be a part of me. It’s more than just a club; it’s a family. I want to thank every coach, every team-mate and every fan who was part of my journey. Together, we’ve shared unforgettable moments and I’m grateful for the opportunity to give back in any way I can," Lara added.

As part of the tribute, Lara announced that he will be ensuring that he returns to the club in a capacity that will support the club’s development programmes, aimed at providing aspiring athletes with access to some level of his mentorship. "It’s important for me to give back and ensure the future generations have the opportunities I was fortunate to receive," said Lara. He further added that full profits from the sale of his books on the evening will be redirected to the club in its entirety.

Club president Brian Lewis, said all its members feel proud to see Lara return, saying, "We have watched Brian Charles Lara grow from a talented young player into one of the finest cricketers in the world. We are incredibly proud of his accomplishments and grateful for his continued support and connection to The Harvard Club."

Lara ended his speech with a heartfelt message, saying, "I’ll always carry this club in my heart. Thank you for everything."