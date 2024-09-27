AC Port of Spain blow lead, dumped from Concacaf Caribbean Cup by Cibao

FILE PHOTO: AC PoS captain Duane Muckette -

Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League (TTPFL) holders AC Port of Spain were dumped from the group stages of the Concacaf Caribbean Cup for a second straight season when they fell to a 3-2 loss to Dominican Republic club Cibao FC at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Mucurapo on September 24.

Needing a victory to keep their hopes alive in Group B, AC PoS had the perfect end to the first half as goals by Shackiel Henry and Jameel Neptune saw them going into the break with a 2-0 lead.

Henry scored with a header in the 37th meeting after Neptune crossed from the left flank, with the latter player scoring in spectacular fashion three minutes later with a sublime scissors kick which flew past custodian Miguel Lloyd.

The "Capital Boys" had opportunities to open up a three-goal lead early in the second half, but winger Sedale McLean and captain Duane Muckette couldn't convert their chances from close quarters.

Not for the first time in this year's tourney, AC PoS let a promising position slip as Cibao staged a dramatic comeback with three unanswered second-half goals.

On two occasions, the TTPFL champs were undone by right-side corners from substitute Herold Charles. In the 63rd minute, Jean Lopez headed past Denzil Smith at his near post, with forward Rivaldo Correa making it 2-2 with his downward header towards the far post in the 75th minute.

With the hosts pushing for the precious three points, the Charles and Correa combo worked with devastating effect in the closing minutes.

After receiving a deft through pass from Charles in the 89th minute, Correa rifled a left-footed shot past Smith from just inside the area to grab the win and knock AC PoS out of the tournament.

AC PoS finished the group stage with two points from four matches – their second straight winless campaign on the Concacaf stage.

Cibao joined fellow Dominican Republic team Moca FC on seven points, with both teams guaranteed a spot in the semis before playing their final group matches next week.