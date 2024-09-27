A Taste of Yuma celebrates culture, cuisine and Carnival

Adaffi Edwards, brand development and partnerships officer at A Taste of Yuma at The Garden Theatre, Queens Hall, St Ann's. -

YUMA hosted its first ever sampling event titled A Taste of Yuma. The event offered guests a preview of menu options and snacks that will feature prominently during the band's lunch stop on Carnival Monday and Tuesday 2025.

The event was a celebration of Trinidad and Tobago’s rich culinary heritage and served as a perfect accompaniment to Yuma's 2025 Carnival theme, Echoes of Iëre – A World to Celebrate, a media release said.

Guests embarked on a culinary journey across the island, with each food menu representing a different facet of TT’s diverse food culture. In addition to these offerings, food stations presented dishes inspired by local communities.

From the savoury flavours of creole cuisine to the intricate spices of Indo-Trinidadian dishes, the culinary showcase served as a microcosm of the island’s multicultural mosaic, the release said.

A Taste of Yuma featured live entertainment with a performance by pannist Joshua Regrello.