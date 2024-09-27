N Touch
A Taste of Yuma celebrates culture, cuisine and Carnival

Adaffi Edwards, brand development and partnerships officer at A Taste of Yuma at The Garden Theatre, Queens Hall, St Ann's. -
YUMA hosted its first ever sampling event titled A Taste of Yuma. The event offered guests a preview of menu options and snacks that will feature prominently during the band's lunch stop on Carnival Monday and Tuesday 2025.

Food delight. -

The event was a celebration of Trinidad and Tobago’s rich culinary heritage and served as a perfect accompaniment to Yuma's 2025 Carnival theme, Echoes of Iëre – A World to Celebrate, a media release said.

Here a sample of food which will be served at Yuma's lunch stop at next year's Carnival. -

Guests embarked on a culinary journey across the island, with each food menu representing a different facet of TT’s diverse food culture. In addition to these offerings, food stations presented dishes inspired by local communities.

A guest samples the food at A Taste of Yuma. -

From the savoury flavours of creole cuisine to the intricate spices of Indo-Trinidadian dishes, the culinary showcase served as a microcosm of the island’s multicultural mosaic, the release said.

A Taste of Yuma featured live entertainment with a performance by pannist Joshua Regrello.

