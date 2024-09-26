Where jobs for school-leavers?

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: Approximately 5,000 students leave the school system each year, entering a workforce that offers limited job opportunities.

As these young individuals seek employment, they face significant challenges in a competitive market where jobs are scarce. The reality of underemployment and unemployment can be disheartening, leading to feelings of uncertainty about their future.

For many the quest for jobs is filled with anxiety. They might be aspiring to enter fields that align with their skills and education, yet the lack of available positions can make this dream feel distant.

Hopes for stable jobs offering adequate wages and career advancement are overshadowed by the harsh truth of a weak economic landscape.

Despite these challenges, many young individuals remain resilient and resourceful. They may pursue internships, volunteer work, or part-time positions to gain valuable experience and build their resumes.

Technology-savvy youths often turn to the gig economy, utilising digital platforms to find temporary work or freelancing opportunities.

Furthermore, aspirations among these young workers include desiring not just jobs but fulfilling careers that contribute to their personal growth and community development.

Many hope to make a positive impact, whether through entrepreneurship or by joining industries like technology, healthcare, or renewable energy.

GORDON LAUGHLIN

via e-mail