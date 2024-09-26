Trade Ministry's Ria Rullow-Bowyer has died

Ria Rullow-Bowyer -

BAVINA SOOKDEO

RIA RULLOW-BOWYER, the manager of corporate communications and event management at the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI), has sadly passed away.

The ministry announced her death on September 24, honouring her as "a dedicated and life-giving member of the MTI family who was greatly appreciated for her commitment to the communications profession."

It extended heartfelt condolences to her relatives and friends, wishing that "her beautiful soul rest in peace."

Approximately two years prior, Rullow-Bowyer had been diagnosed with lung cancer and was undergoing chemotherapy.

Recently, she had received medical clearance to travel to El Salvador to support her son in a chess tournament.

However, after their first flight, her health declined, leading to hospitalisation.

Her husband, Jay Bowyer, shared on a GoFundMe page, "Despite Ria’s health challenges she was determined to be there (in El Salvador), however, after our first flight she began to feel unwell and was unable to attend the tournament games. While there her condition deteriorated which led to her being hospitalised. Our son is now back home with his grandparents, however, I have to stay in El Salvador with the hope that Ria will be released soon from ICU and cleared to fly home to Trinidad and Tobago.

"Ria is receiving great care from the hospital staff and they are also communicating with her doctors in TT. However, our medical bills and the accommodation cost of staying in El Salvador is rising and at this point, I am requesting your generous support…I am asking for your support to help cover some of the cost of medical services, medication and travel expenses. The total cost for treatment is more than we had planned for this trip and any contribution, no matter the size would be appreciated…Ria is fighting hard and we are doing everything in our power to support her. With your help, we believe that we can give her the best chance at recovery. We are forever thankful for your kindness, prayers and generosity during this incredibly difficult time."

Sadly, Rullow-Bowyer, who has been a friend to the media, did not make it.

Newsday had the opportunity to work closely with Rullow-Bowyer on a six-part series about trade missions, where her kindness, professionalism and dedication shone through.

In her memory, the ministry has created a virtual condolence book, inviting messages at Remembering Ria Rullow-Bowyer – Ministry of Trade and Industry (tradeind.gov.tt).

Her brother, Marcus Rullow, shared on Facebook, "How do I begin this? Unfortunately, my baby sister has passed away, I am processing a lot but I know she’s not hurting anymore. We are finalising details so she may rest in peace. I’ll post an update when I have more information. Thank you for your continued love and support."

When Newsday contacted him via Facebook Messenger, he shared, "My baby sister, Ria, was an amazing person whose laughter filled a room with joy galore: a brilliant mind and a care for her family like no other. The outpouring of love in the last couple of weeks for her is a testament of how impactful her life was around the people she met. I will forever miss that laugh. RIP my baby sister.”

Newsday extends its deepest sympathies to Rullow-Bowyer’s family, friends and colleagues, recognising her as a remarkable individual who profoundly impacted everyone she encountered.