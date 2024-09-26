T20 legend Dwayne Bravo retires from all cricket

A dejected Dwayne Bravo of TKR walks off the field after retiring hurt in the 2024 Republic Bank CPL T20 match against the St Lucia Kings at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba on September 24. Bravo was in tears as he walked off. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

T20 legend Dwayne Bravo, 40, has announced his retirement from all cricket.

The "Champion" as he is called, posted an emotional goodbye to “21 years as a professional cricketer” on his Instagram page on September 26.

Despite his current role as a senior player for Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) at the ongoing 2024 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL), Bravo said he chose to call it quits on his decorated career because his “body can no longer endure the pain, the breakdowns and the strain.”

His physical discomfort was visible during TKR’s 80-run loss against St Lucia Kings on September 24 as he injured himself in the field. Later in the match, he was forced to retire hurt after facing just two balls.

Initially, Bravo said he would retire from competitive cricket after the CPL.

“I can’t put myself in a position where I might let down my team-mates, my fans or the teams I represent,” he wrote.

Bravo played mainly T20 franchise cricket internationally, after retiring from international (West Indies) cricket in November 2021. He also retired in the IPL before the 2023 season having won four titles with Chennai Super Kings.

A former West Indies and Trinidad and Tobago all-rounder Bravo, said that it was “time to face reality” on his T20 career.

“Dear Cricket," he wrote. “Today is the day I say goodbye to the game that has given me everything. From the age of five, knew this was what I wanted to do – this was the sport I was destined to play.

“I had no interest in anything else, and I dedicated my life to you. In return, you gave me the life I dreamed of for myself and my family.”

He said his career was filled with “many highs and a few lows” and “with a heavy heart,” the “Champion bids farewell.”

Bravo thanked his global fan base for their unwavering support and love throughout the years “especially in TT.”

He closed saying, “Though this ending is bittersweet, I have no regrets about my career or this decision. Now I look forward to my next chapter. See you soon on the other side.”

Bravo’s lengthy T20 career with the bat saw him score 6,970 runs across 582 matches with a high score of 70 not out. He also achieved 20 half centuries.

His T20 bowling stats, from the same amount of games, saw Bravo take 631 wickets.

TKR play their final home match against Barbados Royals at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba on September 27.