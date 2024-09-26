PNM's Lezama-Lee Sing resigns as government senator

Laurel Lezama-Lee Sing -

The PNM’s Laurel Lezama-Lee Sing has resigned as a government senator and former Tobago House of Assembly chief secretary Ancil Dennis replaces her in the Senate, the Office of the Prime Minister has announced.

A post on the Office of the Prime Minister’s Facebook page, at about 6 am on September 26, said Lezama-Lee Sing resigned on September 25. The Prime Minister then advised President Christine Kangaloo to appoint Dennis as a government senator.

Dennis is the PNM’s Tobago Council leader.

Lezama Lee-Sing’s resignation comes after recent reports of an interim court-issued protection order filed against her by her estranged husband Daren Lee Lee-Sing.

A newspaper report on Thursday said Lee-Sing, through her attorneys, had written the Prime Minister appealing to him to not fire her as a government senator.

The OPM post did not address this, only that she had stepped down.

Lee-Sing has “categorically and emphatically” denied that she is “capable of such a horrendous act” of domestic violence alluded to by the public after an interim court order was made public on September 24.

Her attorneys have since issued a pre-action protocol letter to social media blogger Rhoda Bharath for her publication of a portion of the order and entertaining comments on her Newsauce page on the Facebook platform.

Attorneys from the firm of Hove and Associates were finalising a similar pre-action letter to a media house.