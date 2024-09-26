Jimmel Morton collects Minister's Spirited Award for charitable work

Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Ayanna Webster-Roy, left, presents the Minister's Spirited Award to Jimmel Morton, at the Republic Day Awards, Delaford Community Centre, on September 24. -

Jimmel Morton, 32, received the Minister’s Spirited Award in the annual Republic Day Awards ceremony in Tobago, for his charitable work through his Built to Donate (BTD) non-profit organisation.

BTD, registered one year ago, purchases and restores derelict vehicles and then donates them to people in need. Since inception, BTD has made four donations.

The Republic Day Awards, hosted by the Office of the Prime Minister - Central Administrative Services Tobago (OPM-CAST), led by Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Ayanna Webster-Roy, was held at the Delaford Community Centre, on September 24. It recognises the dedication, hard work and talents of individuals and groups within Tobago’s eastern districts.

Morton, the owner of Empire Vehicle Spa in Bagatelle, said the covid19 pandemic, coupled with the death of his grandfather and uncle has taught him a lot and helped him to put things in perspective.

“I just find, at the end of the day, we can do something to create a difference. There is so much negativity going around, especially coming from the youths these days. Me and my partner sat and discussed it and I said, 'We could come together and make something happen.'

"The sense of pride that you actually get from giving from your heart – whatever resources you have available to you, trust me, it’s priceless. And then you’re helping people who can’t help you back, so that is what makes the difference."

As a past student of Bishop’s High School, he said he has served in the TT Defence Force for four years, but later realised that this was not what he wanted to do.

“I was a soldier and left that, and now I am basically pursuing my dream of opening my own garage; and trust me, the kind of help I get as coming out and transitioning into entrepreneurship, who is me to at least not reach out and bless somebody?

“There is always somebody in my inbox saying, 'Jimmy, I like what you all are doing and I want to donate. I don’t believe in money passing in my hands and just put it in my pocket."

He said because there is transparency and accountability, people feel comfortable donating to the cause.

“I have a kind of principle; I don’t believe in blessing myself, I always try to see how much I can give back." He said he inherited this trait from his mother, WendyAnn Morton.

"The blessing is so endless when you give without looking back – the possibilities, the doors that are opened.”

He said seeing the negative things that are happening in Tobago is very painful, and it pushes him to want to change it.

He said it does not take much to spark a change and make your dreams come true.

"Don’t sit down and wait for $1 billion to come; start with the $5 you have in your pocket available to you now. Make it happen with whatever resources you have.”

Other categories recognised were most impactful youth organisation; most impactful non-government organisation, civil-based organisation or faith-based organisation; entrepreneur of the year; and most outstanding sporting personality, male and female.

Before the award ceremony, OPM-CAST also held a march from Lammy Road in Argyle to Cyd Gray Sporting Complex, Roxborough. It included members of the Fire Service, Prison Service, MILAT and Civilian Conservation Corps, Boys and Girls Brigade, the Seventh-day Adventist Pathfinders and the TT Cadet Force.

The event was attended by THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine and culminated with with a boat regatta, a cultural show and fireworks.