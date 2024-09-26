Industrial Court welcomes new member

Industrial Court on St Vincent Street, Port of Spain. - File photo by Jeff K Mayers

Enid Zephyrine has been appointed a new member of the Industrial Court by President Christine Kangaloo.

A media release sent on September 25 says Zephyrine will serve in the General Services Division of the Court.

Zephyrine is a chartered certified accountant (ACCA) and has served in the public sector for over 45 years.

She has a master's degree in international money finance and investment from Brunel University, London and a bachelor's of science in applied accounting from Oxford Brookes University, UK.

She also holds a postgraduate certificate in project planning appraisal management from Bradford University, UK, and a certification in public administration from the University of the West Indies.

The release concluded by saying the Industrial Court congratulates Zephyrine on her appointment and looks forward to working together during her tenure.