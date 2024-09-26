Bridging the digital divide

Bridging the digital divide in the Caribbean. -

Ricia Ali-Lindow

Dear AFETT,

I'm a millennial woman. Having grown up in the 80s without technology, I am having a difficult time gravitating to the evolving digital world that we currently live in.

What advice do you have for someone who is struggling to adapt to virtual environments?

Dear Nikki,

As an 80s kid myself, I too grew up without computers, cell phones and tablets. I used my imagination and played outdoors like I'm sure many kids who grew up in our time did.

When the world started transitioning into the age of the internet and technology, it was not of particular interest to me as I lived life the way I knew it – a traditional, Caribbean, East Indian 80s woman. As a young working mother, I tried my best to balance work, kids, school, a new business and life – that was all I had the bandwidth to manage.

Fast forward to my thirties, I found myself having to start my life over from scratch. I was in a new country with no friends or family close by, no job in sight and in a minority group.

I had to figure out a way forward. This is when my journey into the internet of things truly began.

Sure at that time I used office equipment and related software but nothing close to what it would take to get me to where the world had already reached, nothing close to being a "global citizen."

My thirties were a commitment to self. I had an interest and was dedicated to reforming and reinventing a new future for myself.

My journey into the digital world truly began, from managing my start-up businesses online, creating graphics, registering my business online, banking online, learning how to research and integrate apps that could help me be more productive and everything in between, it was a complete personal transition. So Nikki, if you think it's too late to learn digital skills and get online, it's not.

There are two conversations highest on the global agenda, they are digitisation and climate change and it is not going away anytime soon.

According to American author and motivational speaker Zig Ziglar, "Life is a classroom. Only those who are willing to be life-long learners will move to the head of the class."

Here are a few things I did that helped me leverage digital pathways.

Leverage generational and cultural diversity

Surround yourself with young people and the young at heart who are using technology for work and business.

They are often willing to share what they know and the learning is practical, in-person and hands-on.

Be intentional about your media consumption

Follow online communities, subject matter experts, organisations and people who align with your personal goals. People who teach and use technology in their work processes, life and for their business. These creators make short-form content, bite-sized tutorials and provide peer-reviewed resources that can help you target and perfect your digital skills.

In the privacy of your home, you can build capacity and learning agility.

Stay curious and be prepared to be a life-long learner

In today's dynamic, volatile, uncertain, complex and ambiguous (vuca) environment, your anxiety levels can be significantly decreased if you feel you are putting in the work, have the capabilities to be adaptable and are connected to an online community that can support you. In order for this to be effective, you have to be a life-long learner.

Start using basic apps before moving on to complex software and applications

This approach will make the learning curve much easier and bridge the digital divide.

Once you start understanding the mechanics of basic apps, challenge yourself to go to the next level and commit to learning applications that will compliment your existing skill set.

Be purposeful about capitalising on digital skills

During the covid19 pandemic, most businesses took their operations online, there were virtual meetings, global job opportunities became more accessible, online banking services enhanced and everyone became more creative and appreciative of the power and effect of digital alternatives.

Use automation and leverage AI to your advantage

You don't have to answer every email, upload every post manually or write an entire proposal from scratch.

You can use AI, voice assistants, prompts and apps to help you be more productive.

Learning practical digital skills can help you fast-track your overall performance.

Carve out a space for yourself

Invest in a good phone, necessary hardware such as a computer, accessories and a small home office space that will help you work with ease and communicate online and surround yourself with people who align with your future.

Find ways to give back, help or mentor others in your community

The community can be local, regional or international.

Now that you have these new skills and have changed your lifestyle, you may inspire and influence others to make positive changes in their life.

Find an online space to provide social proof. Build your personal brand by documenting your experiences, progress and work online.

In time, you will attract your tribe and unique opportunities may be presented but you have to put yourself out there as a viable option.

In closing, learning as well as leveraging digital skills and finding relevant pathways to start building no matter how small will compound over time and will lead to sustainable success.

I hope that my experiences provide some insight as I am confident that you can adapt to virtual environments by using digital skills and pathways to achieve success.

This article was submitted by the Association of Female Executives of TT (AFETT).

AFETT is a non-profit organisation formed in 2002 with the goal of bringing together professional women and engaging in networking opportunities, training and business development.

Ask AFETT is brought to you by the Research and Public Advocacy team and addresses issues and concerns of executive and entrepreneurial professionals.