Shakira Burton making her spoken words matter

Poet and spoken-word artiste Shakira Burton is a firm believer in the power of the arts to heal, change, motivate, and make a difference, especially with the youths in the nation.

That is why this 23-year-old has been using her writing skills and voice to raise awareness on several sensitive societal issues and give voice to the voiceless for the past decade.

Burton copped the 2024 First Citizens National Poetry Slam title on April 28 at Queen's Hall, St Ann's, and the $50,000 first prize. This competition, which was part of the NGC Bocas Lit Fest, is considered the Caribbean's biggest spoken-word competition.

Burton was also one of 15 contestants who competed for the Miss La Reine Rive title on September 7, at the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA), Port of Spain, in the Prime Minister's Best Village Trophy Competition, which celebrates this country's rich social and multi-cultural diversity.

Burton, who is from Indian Walk, Moruga, represented the Indian Walk Cultural Group.

Her artistic journey began when she was 13, as a student at Cowen Hamilton Secondary School (CHSS) in Moruga. Burton recalled getting a homework assignment to write a poem for English class.

"It came so naturally that I did everyone else's homework that day. That was when I realised I had a knack for poetry and words, using words to create scenery and emotions," Burton told Newsday.

As a child, she always knew she wanted to be on stage.

"I just did not understand in what capacity. I thought my calling was to become a teacher. I used to beat Mummy's plants and steps. I am still very much into education and that career path. Spoken words have taken off this year for me."

Burton works as a teacher's aide in theatre at her alma mater.

"I am in the same space where everything started. It is nice to look back and see where you were as you look to where you are going."

Burton sees herself as being even more involved in youth advocacy and platforms, advocating for young people to have more and better opportunities in whatever fields they want.

"I feel that, as a country, sometimes we limit young people to the options and opportunities available. When students graduate, sometimes they are just sitting at home or working somewhere where they do not want to work because the career path they want is not available or accessible to them.

"I plan to use poetry as my ministry to be the voice for the voiceless, to stand in the gap for the 99 per cent."

Burton hopes her voice becomes a catalyst for change when she speaks.

"I stand for young people, against injustice and for what I know to be true and right that my God-fearing personality will always be at the forefront of who I am because what I do, in spoken word, I do not do it for fame and fashion.

"It is about the message, and I understand that the message is always bigger than me."

In 2023, Burton graduated from the UWI, St Augustine, with a degree in theatre arts, with first-class honours. She also received the Earl Warner prize for the best theatre arts degree student.

For the past ten years, she has performed in other competitions and events, including NGC Sanfest.

"I first entered Grand Slam when I was still a student at Cowen and made it to the semis. I stayed away from it for a few years, then I went to university and completed the degree.

"When I felt the timing was right and that God was ready for me to do it, I stepped out and went back at it again."

On August 24, Burton wooed the judges and audience at SAPA in San Fernando in the self-expression and talent category of the Best Village competition.

Among the issues raised in her presentation were the recent murders of Shakem Charles of Indian Walk, as well as mini-mart owner Enrico Guerra and his daughter Anika Guerra, five, of St Mary's Village, Moruga, and other victims.

"In terms of crime, generally, the stories are the same, but with different dates and names. This time, I had a chance to talk about it happening in my community. Enrico and Anika were killed about five minutes from Indian Walk, ten, if not so much.

From that performance, she said it seems the wheels of justice are riddled with rust, because people only spring into action when they are directly affected.

"To forget about these children is an abomination. But I know everything in Trinidad is a two weeks' conversation."

She said it cannot be business as normal when children are victims of crimes, adding that predators do not come dressed as monsters and that evil does not live in isolation. Predators are almost always close relatives and friends.

She cited the classical song Portrait of Trinidad, adding, "Caskets are not supposed to be so small. Somebody, dial the Mighty Sniper, tell him the Portrait of Trinidad changed."

Burton praised her family, particularly her parents, for always helping to keep her abreast with current affairs and historical events.

She also praised elders, saying people can learn a lot from them.