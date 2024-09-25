Sarah Smith's mother laments autopsy delay: I need closure

Sarah Smith -

TWO weeks after the decomposing bodies of her daughter and grandchildren were found at the bottom of a decommissioned Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) tank in Parlatuvier, Tobago, Jacqueline Wayne says she is still awaiting word from the authorities on when their autopsies will be done.

“It is too nerve-racking. I need some kind of closure,” she told Newsday on September 25.

“We could get all of the information (for the investigation) afterwards but let us just put them down and deal with that. How do you deal with just waiting? I don’t know how? I am confused.”

Sarah Smith, 33, of Santa Cruz, Trinidad, along with her two children, Genuine, three, and Phoenix, one, were found dead around 5.30pm on September 11 in a metal water tank off Parrot Hall Main Road in Parlatuvier.

Wayne had reported her daughter and grandchildren missing to police on September 2.

At an awards ceremony for police officers on September 19 at the Shaw Park Cultural Complex, Rodhill Kirk, former Snr Supt, Tobago Division, told reporters the investigation into the incident was ongoing. He said investigations of that nature were very complexed and sensitive.

Kirk also said there were some details he could not disclose to the media.