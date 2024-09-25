ORTT recipient Prof Hosein:Trinidad and Tobago must complete digital transformation

WHERE PAN HAS TAKEN DUVONE: Pan arranger and teacher Duvone Stewart jokes with Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, 2nd from right, after receiving the Humming Bird (Silver) at the National Awards, President's House on Republic Day. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB -

ORDER of the Republic (ORTT) recipient Prof Patrick Hosein says Trinidad and Tobago (TT) needs to complete its digital transformation and build out its technological basics in order for it not to be left behind in an increasingly technology-based world.

“I think in certain areas we are moving too slowly. Technology is moving at a much faster pace than in the past. In the past we could take our time and do things, but now we can’t. We can’t afford to waste time.

“We need to do all the ground work to use things like AI (artificial intelligence), computer science, IoTs (Internet of things) and all these fancy technologies. But because the basics are missing, that would take some time,” Hosein said.

He said when TT starts to build these basics, it would have to import solutions that may not necessarily be geared to the country’s environment. Since AI depends on data, to react as needed, TT would have to install mechanisms to collect data more efficiently and train algorithms to perform better in a local environment.

This build-out, however, will take time.

Hosein, a professor of electrical and computer engineering at UWI St Augustine campus, made the statement to reporters after the national awards ceremony at President’s House on Republic Day.

He received TT's highest award in recognition of his contribution to the sphere of technology, innovation and engineering.

His official bio praised Hosein's transformative contributions to telecommunications engineering, his advocacy for multi-stakeholder collaboration, and his commitment to fostering inclusivity and innovation in the digital landscape.

Hosein said he returned to TT from the US 14 years ago, after his children went off to university, with the intention to help students and develop research. He said receiving the ORTT was rewarding.

TEACH PAN IN SCHOOLS

Duvone Stewart, Hummingbird Medal silver awardee and musical director of the BP Renegades Steel Orchestra, said he believes the country has to make some changes.

He expressed consternation that some schools still taught the recorder rather than the steelpan, in the music curriculum, at primary schools. He said the national instrument should replace the recorder in schools.

“We have grand virtuosos, leaders in the space of steelpan music. We need to take time to make these individuals (youths) know who the heroes are. Put the (national) instrument in schools and teach the history, legacy and story of pan music in the education system in TT.”

Stewart said he taught pan classes around the world and got very welcoming and positive responses, which gave him "the vibe and energy” to let TT know that other people are loving and embracing the steelpan, and so should Trinbagonians.

According to his bio, Stewart is a musician, arranger, composer, educator, mentor and source of inspiration for at-risk youths.

Stewart told reporters he accepted the award on behalf of the steelpan fraternity around the world, including arrangers, composers, band leaders and players. He said it was an honour to represent “one of the greatest inventions that God has placed on planet earth.”

He suggested youths go to a panyard or other steelpan learning institution to meet new people, make new friends and play the instrument with love and unity in mind.

“This instrument is the key in solving crime in TT. So all the young ones, everybody in TT, they should try to take time to be a part of what is ours. The instrument was a gift given to TT, let’s utilise the gift that God has blessed this twin island state with.”