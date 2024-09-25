Murder, robberies, break-in on Republic Day – Dad killed after visiting children

File photo by Roger Jacob

MOMENTS after telling his children goodbye, a 39-year-old man was shot and killed on September 24 – Republic Day.

The victim Marlon Bradley was fatally shot after spending time with his children at their mother's home in Carenage.

This was one of several serious crimes committed during the public holiday.

Reports say he left the house at around 10.57 pm and while walking out of the yard, was shot several times.

His children's mother reported hearing several loud explosions and when she looked out a window, she saw Bradley lying motionless in the yard.

A report was made and Carenage police officers arrived and found Bradley who was dressed in a white jersey and black trousers, dead in the yard.

Homicide Investigations Bureau (Region I) officers processed the scene and recovered five spent 5.56 calibre shell casings. Investigations are ongoing.

In an unrelated incident, in a brazen daytime robbery, a young couple was robbed around 4.40 pm while walking along Bridge Road near the Aranguez Savannah on September 24.

The 27-year-old woman and her 26-year-old boyfriend said a white Nissan Tiida pulled alongside them and two men got out of the vehicle.

One suspect, described as a slim-built man approximately five feet six inches in height, pulled out a silver gun and told them not to move. The other suspect, around five feet nine inches in height, was brandishing a knife.

The assailants stole the woman's blue Samsung A32 phone, a black wallet containing her ID card, driver’s permit, bank cards and about $2,995 cash. Her boyfriend's black Samsung M32 phone, charging accessories, a power bank and $96 in cash were stolen.

After the robbery, the suspects got back in the car which sped off. Police are continuing their investigations and are urging anyone with information related to this robbery to come forward.

In yet another unrelated incident, a 27-year-old woman was robbed in Arima shortly after going to bed.

The victim said that at around 10.30 pm on September 23, she and her family secured their home and went to sleep. She woke around 6.30 am the next day and found her bedroom ransacked.

A gold-plated ankle, earrings valued $300, a $1,400 Samsung A4 cellphone and a 20-lb LPG tank valued $300 were stolen.

The incident was reported to the Arima police and investigations are ongoing.

Finally, in Talparo, a 60-year-old man's home was robbed on September 23 after he secured it and left around 9 pm.

Reports say the man returned on September 24, at around 7 pm and discovered several tools missing, including a red Lincoln welding plant valued $12,000, a $1,000 welding mask and a Stihl power saw valued $8,000.

The burglars entered his home through a wooden door on the eastern side of the house.

Officers of the Northern Division Crime Scene Unit processed the scene and took multiple photographs, but no workable prints or other evidence were recovered. Investigations are ongoing.