Moruga woman, 69, beaten robbed during home invasion

A 69-year-old female retiree was beaten with a cutlass during a home invasion in Moruga on the night of September 24.

The victim told police she secured her St Mary's Village, Moruga Road home around 8 pm and went to bed. She said that around 1 am she was awakened by her bedroom door opening and saw three men standing inside her room. She said one man had a hammer while the other two had cutlasses. One of the men used the flat side of his cutlass to beat her on the leg while demanding money and jewellery.

Fearing for her life, the woman said she handed over $700 but the bandits demanded more money. The men began ransacking furniture in the room and she noticed a fourth assailant was standing outside her room.

The men then left the house and ran off.

The victim later made a check and realised that $5,000 in cash, a pressure washer valued $3,500, a weed wacker valued $3,500 and a cell phone and Samsung television – both yet to be valued – missing.

Investigators said the bandits broke through a glass sliding window to enter the house. They also left through this window. No arrests have been made, none of the stolen items have been recovered and investigations are ongoing.