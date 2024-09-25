Liming with stranger ends with woman being dumped in Clifton Hill Beach bushes

FILE PHOTO: The Point Fortin Hospital.

POLICE are investigating the circumstances which led a Princes Town woman to being assaulted and left in the bushes early on the morning of September 24.

Police said a doctor from the Point Fortin Hospital contacted the area's police station and reported that a 29-year-old woman from Buen Intento had been brought there around 5.50 am, with multiple injuries.

The woman later told police that around 10 am on September 23, she was at Harris Promenade, San Fernando, waiting for a friend, when an unknown man stopped in a black car next to her. During a conversation, the woman said, she asked him for a meal and he agreed.

She got into the car and was taken to a nearby Chinese restaurant, where they ate and left around half an hour later.

She told police they then drove to the Clifton Hill Beach at around 11.15 am and drank puncheon rum mixed with Supligen. The woman said sometime around 2 pm, she lost consciousness.

The victim said when she revived, she realised she was lying at the side of the road in some bushes near the beach. She was in pain and cried out for help. The man she had been with earlier was nowhere to be seen. The woman said she could not recall how she ended up in the bushes.

A passerby took her to hospital. Police said doctors were unable to say whether she had been sexually assaulted. Investigations are continuing.