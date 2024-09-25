Fake gold looks good

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh. - File photo

THE EDITOR:With regard to a government minister who was recently robbed at gunpoint for a gold bracelet, I have a question. And this goes for all gold-wearing people. Why in this day and age, with the country being in the state that it is, must anyone wear real gold jewellery?

Fake gold looks just as good, and if you’re robbed, the likelihood of which is high, you have lost little. Just tell yourself it’s real gold you’re wearing. Those days of wearing real god are over.

W DOPSON

Woodbrook