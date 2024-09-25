Boat engines recovered
CENTRAL Division police arrested three larceny suspects and recovered $85,000 of stolen items on September 23, a release from the police service said.
The release said officers of the Couva Criminal Investigations Department (CID) and the Couva charge room held an anti-crime exercise in the district and arrested three men from the Carli Bay area stemming from a report of larceny two days before.
The officers also recovered two Yamaha 75-horsepower boat engines, valued at $50,000, and a Yamaha 115-horsepower boat engine valued at $35,000, which were reported stolen.
Coordinating the operation was Snr. Supt. Simon, Supt. Glodon, ASP Ablacksingh, Insp. Petti, and Insp. Sylvan, supervised by Sgt. Nelson. Investigations are ongoing.
