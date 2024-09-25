Balancing loss, life and dreams

At six foot two inches, 25-year-old Jebarry Narine of Trincity stands tall both in stature and spirit. He began his musical journey at an early age: he played the bassoon at five, the flute at six and the trombone at 12. By 13, he was strumming a guitar and playing the pan. At 14, he began performing in front of audiences.

Narine is a graduate of St Benedict’s College, San Fernando, and his teenage years were deeply entwined with music, which he says is a grounding force amid life's uncertainties.

Adopted at just one day old, he said his upbringing was shaped by both the love of his adoptive parents and the complexities of having over a dozen biological siblings, many of whom he has yet to meet.

However, Narine's main goal is to complete his degree in music at UWI, as he aspires to become a music lecturer, saying his goal pays tribute to his adoptive parents and their unwavering support in his musical journey but also celebrates his love of music.

Narine says his current life is a balancing act of multiple roles: telesales agent, musician, tutor, arranger and caterer.

He has been an executive member of Genesis Pan Groove for seven years, a singer with Eastern Youth Chorale and Bmacnificent Voices and a dedicated member of Birdsong for 13 years.

"Music means everything to me, I would leave things undone to make rehearsals: it is my escape, my sanctuary."

In 2018, Narine lost both his biological and adopted fathers, whom he helped care for in their final stages. Reflecting on this period, he describes it as emotionally complex.

"My biological mom was 12 when she had her first child; my biological father was in his 30s and a pastor. He died in January, and my adopted dad died in December the same year. It was challenging to take care of him, and I’m still not sure how I feel about it."

Taking Newsday on a stroll through his neighbourhood, Narine spoke about his desire to connect with his biological siblings.

"I would really like to find and get to know them," he says, his voice a mix of hope and contemplation.

The loud, incessant barking of his neighbour's dogs briefly interrupts the conversation. He continues, shifting his attention to his adopted mother, who died in 2023.

That year, Narine put his studies on hold to care for her: she died in December. Since her death, he has been struggling to cope and find balance.

Narine spoke fondly of his younger biological sister, who was also adopted by his parents and now lives in St Vincent, but when the topic of his biological father is brought up, his voice lowers: "He would boast about my musical talents to his friends and family, but he was never truly present for me."

Narine said he has always known he was adopted but has never been negatively affected by it and describes his relationship with his adoptive parents as "normal," saying they were always present.

His biological mother lives nearby and he visits her occasionally.

"She is doing well. She used to live on the streets – she has mental health issues – but she is with family, doing better and is being taken care of."

Shifting the conversation back to his education and future plans, he stressed his desire to return to university.

"I am really focused on finishing school and putting things in place to make sure I am good. I am going to achieve everything I set out to do."