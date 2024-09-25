3 officers cleared of robbery charge

- File photo

THREE officers have been cleared of a 17-year-old robbery charge against them.

Cpl Bobby Noyan and PCs Vijay Balkissoon and Marlon Thomas were discharged by acting Chief Magistrate Christine Charles on the charge that alleged they robbed a Couva man of $300 on November 23. 2006.

It was alleged the three intercepted the man’s car and blocked its path on the Couva Main Road, accusing the driver of giving them a “bad drive.”

In evidence before the court, the driver denied the officers’ claims and alleged he was beaten and the cash taken from his pocket.

The three officers were convicted in May 2014, and fined but were successful in an appeal and ordered to face a new trial.

After the new trial, the case against them was dismissed as the magistrate said she was not satisfied, beyond a reasonable doubt, that the officers robbed the driver as he alleged.

The three were represented by Israel Khan SC, Harrynarine Singh and Arissa Maharaj while Dylan Martin and Jade Charles of the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution represented the State.