Tobago murder victim's mum: He was troublesome, miserable

Nicholas Mitchell -

Ann Marie Mitchell said that though it was very sad and gut-wrenching, the murder of her 32-year-old son Nicholas "Daddy T" Mitchell came as no surprise to her.

In a brief interview on September 23, Mitchell described her son, the father of one, as troublesome and miserable.

"I never knew him to be involved in any illegal activities or anything like that.

"But he was a little troublesome and miserable.

"I don't know him to be with guns or anything like that. He used to sell his little weed and things like that."

Mitchell, 32, was the 24th person murdered on the island this year after being shot at his home in Argyle on Sunday morning. Mitchell, who was nearby and heard the gunshots, later found her son's body.

“What information I gathered from that night, the person or persons, whoever they are, climbed up to the window and shot him as he lay on his bed. He got up from the bed and ran to the door and called out to me.”

She believes he was one of many marked for death in the community after the murder of Beetham Gardens resident Victoria Amanda “Dolly Boss” Guerra in August at Lammy Road.

"Persons’ names start to be calling and I always hearing they have a list and whatever but I used to be warning him. I told him, 'Daddy T, you need to keep away from the block.'”

On September 20, Brandon Edwards, who lived a stone's throw away from Mitchell, was the island's 23rd murder victim when he was shot and killed as he was making his way home.

According to police report, around 10.03 pm, residents heard gunshots and found Edwards, a sanitation worker, lying face-down, unconscious, near his home. The former Goodwood High School student was wearing a dark blue jersey and black short pants.

PCs Toppin and Kerr were the first to arrive and cordoned off the area. District medical officer John Taylor viewed the body and pronounced him dead.

Newsday tried several times to contact newly assigned ACP Oswin Subero, along with THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine, but all calls went unanswered.