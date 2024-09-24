The worker's appeal on Republic Day

Dr Margaret Nakhid-Chatoor -

We are not asking for equality

To rank with the rich in society

To visit their homes in their motorcars

Or to go to their clubs and smoke their cigars.

We are asking for a living wage

To exist now and provide for old age

Our kind-hearted employers, I appeal now to you

Give us some work to do.

The legislators only quarrel and fret

About unemployment but haven't relieve us yet

There is no vision that we can see

To take us out from tribulations and misery

We can't fight physically for we wouldn't prevail

On account of ammunition, cruel laws and jail

But every man was born to be free from this oppression

And tyrannic slavery.

– Workers' Appeal, 1936, by Neville Marcano, Tiger

AS OUR country celebrates Republic Day for its 48th year, several thoughts have come to mind, including the words of the calypso above, written by Tiger, as far back as 1936, and relevant to us more than 88 years later.

I am no politician, but the current state of our beloved country has put each of its thinking and morally-minded citizens in the awkwardly observant roles of politician, economist, criminologist, and public and mental health advocate.

Republic is the term given when an independent country puts in place its own constitution to govern its affairs, and political power rests with the public through the elected representatives. Are we being properly represented by those who have committed themselves in the service of our people? Why do they continue to disrespect and fail us by their evasive attitudes to those in distress?

Our country faces significant challenges related to economic disparities, high crime rates, and pervasive poverty, all of which have contributed to a sense of hopelessness among many citizens.

While the economic sector, reliant on oil and gas, has brought wealth, it has also led to gross economic imbalances, corruption and nepotism, pushing people into financial distress.

Factors such as poverty, unemployment and social inequities have affected various aspects of life, including education, health and domestic living, and these factors have also contributed significantly to criminal activities. Presently, the lack of opportunities and social mobility further fuels this sense of hopelessness and apathy.

While it is important to acknowledge that the Government has been working on economic diversification and a strengthening of fiscal policies, which are crucial steps towards long-term stability, the continuing economic challenges seem insurmountable and have had a significant impact on the mental health and well-being of the population.

The rising cost of living and the blatant increases in basic goods and services have led to financial stress for many workers and families, leading to anxiety and depression. Younger people feel that there are limited prospects for their future – having university degrees and instead getting menial jobs.

In addition, despite the growing need for improvements in mental health and inclusion, access to services remains limited and some individuals still encounter barriers to the supports they need in the face of stigma and discrimination.

Trinidad and Tobago was once a strong community – built by visionaries of diverse contributors such as Dr Eric Williams, Elma Francois, Tubal Uriah "Buzz" Butler, Hasely Crawford, Peter Minshall, CLR James and Rita Harris-Nakhid, among others.

I take the liberty to mention my deceased mother here among these luminaries. She was a senior matron and nursing administrator of Mt Hope maternity hospital, having been part of the vision for the building of the hospital; one of the few nurses to tend to the lepers in the asylum at Chacachacare, and together with Dr Ken Bissessar running a free clinic on a Saturday for the people of St John’s Road in St Augustine, while managing her family of seven children.

Strong communities are built on compassion and empathy by reaching out to those in need, seeking to better the social conditions of others and fostering a spirit of kindness, like these loyal citizens have done. Disintegration, suspicion and separation from others seem to be the unfortunate order of the day now.

As TT celebrates another Republic Day, let us stand together, support one another, and face the future with resilience and hope. Our diversity is our greatest strength. Enough of the discrimination, racist attacks and pointing of fingers by people intent on division and bacchanalian ideologies.

Our rich cultural heritage is a tapestry to be celebrated, as are the unique contributions of every individual who works towards an inclusive society. More importantly, take care of your mental health and support those with mental illness around you.

Let us create a society where mental well-being is prioritised and everyone feels valued and supported – the child, the teenager, the adult. This is essential for productivity and economic growth and can lead to a more engaged and efficient workforce.

And by the grace of God, let us continue to strive for excellence, unity and progress despite the many setbacks that we may encounter. Happy Republic Day!

Dr Margaret Nakhid-Chatoor is a psychologist/educator