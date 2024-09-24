Republic Day craft market at Piarco Airport atrium

Natania James, left, Naomi Stewart, Alicia Scott, Semoi Matthew and Jernikqua Delice of Carvalho Productions at the opening of the Craft Hub TT National Republic Day Craft Market on September 21. - Photo by Roger Jacob

The Craft Hub TT National Republic Day Craft Market which opened at the airport’s atrium on Saturday, was a joint project by the Export Centres Company Ltd (ECCL) and the Airports Authority of Trinidad and Tobago.

The ECCL, which is under the Ministry of Sport and Community Development, is mandated to develop TT’s craft industry, a media release said.

The craft market showcased items made by 58 local artisans with a special booth dedicated to the Craft Hub TT National Online Wholesale Craft Store; a booth by the Santa Rosa First Peoples; and traditional Carnival characters.

Craft Hub TT is the name of ECCL’s physical and digital marketplaces for the sale and promotion of local craft. It will host periodic pop-up markets on certain public holidays and during peak tourism seasons, the release said.

In addition to satisfying the demand for local craft, the Craft Hub TT pop-up market will also provide income-earning opportunities for artisans and assist with efforts to diversify the economy, the release said.

The market ended on September 23.