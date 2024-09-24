PM: Trinidad and Tobago proud equal on global stage

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley. - File photo by Angelo Marcelle

On the occasion of Republic Day, the Prime Minister has said TT stands proudly as a nation established firmly as a respected member on the world stage, and in equal partnership among all other nations.

In a release, Dr Rowley said the generation in 1976 that witnessed the historic moment of the transformation of TT’s form of government from monarchical status to a republic will attest that since then, the country and the world have undergone fast-paced, radical, and complex changes.

“Today marks 48 years since we, the people of TT, declared ourselves a republic, following an evolution of a newly independent nation in its continuing march towards self-discovery, self-assertion, and sovereignty.

“In TT, we must continuously ask ourselves: 'Am I preparing myself? Am I preparing my children?' For those at all levels of authority and management in every sphere of activity, we must ask, am I contributing to the country’s preparation for the future?”

Rowley said with the spread of artificial intelligence, “The world is said to be on the cusp of a fourth industrial revolution (the 4IR) in robotics, nanotechnology, quantum computing, medical sciences and energy, all of which will thoroughly transform our overall lifestyles, how we work, consume, communicate and our individual future.”

He said TT has just successfully completed its term in the Presidency of the UN General Assembly. He said this is further testimony to the strength of this country’s foreign policy, formulated in 1962 with respect for the equality and sovereignty of all states, and adherence to international law.

Rowley congratulated Ambassador Dennis Francis for the efficiency with which he displayed his well-trained diplomatic skills, acknowledging at the same time that he carried on his shoulders the reputation and the ambitions of this young nation.

Rowley said overall TT has made significant progress which should be felt by and known to all citizens.

“We are just two small islands, yet our impact on the world stage could be described, objectively, as ‘phenomenal.’”

He reminded citizens of the creation of Point Lisas, a mega-concentration of energy industries that has been an industrial model, copied across the world. He said TT also created the world’s first gas-based economy.

“In track, we say thanks to Haseley Crawford and the others; in field, we thank Keshorn Walcott; in cricket, we thank Brian Lara, Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo, Sunil Narine and so many other heroes; in literature, we thank Earl Lovelace and many others; in dance, we thank Beryl Mc Burnie, Geoffrey and Boscoe Holder, Dr Sat and Mondira Balkaransingh and so many others; in calypso, Sparrow, Duke, Chalkdust and many more have told our stories. We invented and developed the steelpan, that instrument we now share with the world. Our impressive list of heroes is long and continues.”

He said in bacteriological research, TT must thank Dr Lennox Pawan for his internationally recognised work on the rabies virus. He remembered in international politics, “our forgotten son,” Eugene Acham Chen, born in San Fernando, who grew up in Belmont and became the first Foreign Minister of the Democratic Republic of China, and was considered the “brains and soul” of the Chinese revolution of 1910.

“Winifred Atwell played to rave reviews and accepted numerous encores from British and Australian audiences as her exceptional talent climbed to the top of the music charts.

“Our impressive list of world-class achievements is long and must always include the contributions of our first prime minister, Dr Eric Eustace Williams, to the study of West Indian history, and Dr Rudranath Capildeo in mathematics.”

Rowley said recently a dark side of the country had emerged, with daily media reports revealing incidents of crime, spreading haunting fears through the nation.

“Even as we celebrate, we have responded with a significant proportion of national budgetary expenditure spent annually on fighting crime. We must support our police service and other security agencies in their efforts to protect and preserve our accomplishments. To allay public fears, the police service is now required to be more inventive and forceful in their responses.”

He made an appeal to parents and guardians.

“Change the atmosphere and the mood in your homes. Create a warm culture of love and responsibility. Let your children take love to school every day; let the love in your home transform your community, our community.

"Fellow citizens, TT is a place of natural wonder and beauty. We own a land which we must further explore, enhance and enjoy. Let us see our local foliage, our flowers blooming. Let us set about landscaping our homes, and our country. Let us acknowledge all the good about our nation.”

The PM sent Republic Day greetings to all citizens here and in all corners of the world from the government, his family and himself.