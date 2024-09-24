One dead, another wounded in separate incidents

A 22-year-old man was stabbed to death by a close female relative in Valencia on September 23, raising the murder toll to 476 for the year.

The dead man has been identified as Jonathan “Toby” Rose.

A relative of the deceased told police she was asleep at her home at Diamond View Lane, Tattoo Trace,Valencia, which is in the same yard as Rose’s home, when, at about 11.40 pm, on Monday she was awakened by banging on the door.

When she answered she found Rose standing in the doorway with a stab wound to his neck. He was taken to the Sangre Grande Hospital where he died.

She later told police that a close female companion of Windy Hill, Arouca, was at Rose’s house and were in an argument, during which she stabbed him in the dark. After the altercation, she left.

An autopsy is expected to be done at the Forensic Science Centre in St James, to confirm the cause of death.

In a separate incident, a 24-year-old Freeport man barely escaped death as gunmen tried to rob him and his friends while he was playing cards on Monday night.

The victim told police at about 1 am, he was liming with friends at Sinaswee Street, when he saw a green car approaching the group.

The car stopped and three men, one armed with a gun, got out of the car and approached the men, announcing a hold-up. The men tried to resist and during the fracas the gun went off, hitting the victim in his right hand.

He was taken to the Couva Health Facility where he was treated. He is now in a stable condition.